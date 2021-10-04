Viberts has once again been recognised by the Legal 500 UK 2022 directory as Top Tier in two areas, Family and Employment - with its other practice areas also being well ranked too. In addition, the directory also acknowledges several of the firm's lawyers in their 'Hall of Fame', 'Leading Individuals', 'Next Generation Partners' and 'Rising Star' categories.

The Legal 500 is one of the most highly regarded directories, compiling rankings and commentary based on feedback from peers and clients, backed up by independent research.

Employment partner, Vicky Milner was once more listed in the 'Hall of Fame' category and Chris Hendry, Employment and Corporate Scottish Solicitor was also recognised for his Employment work as a 'Rising Star'. Both were praised by clients "as very capable and diligent workers that always go over and above expectations."

Rose Colley, Family partner was again acknowledged as a 'Leading Individual' and Jamie Orchard, Family partner was listed as a 'Next Generation Partner' - with both described by clients as being "excellent lawyers and good value for money".

Senior Associate, Giles Emmanuel was again recognised for his work in Litigation and Employment as a 'Rising Star' - with Viberts' Litigation team described as having a "strong client-care ethic" and providing "a service, on Jersey, that is at least the equal of the very top firms operating in comparable areas of law in London."

Corporate law Associate Eleanor Colley was identified as a 'Rising Star' in the Corporate and Commercial category and was commended by clients as being "personable, knowledgeable, very approachable and proactive."

Zoe Blomfield, Managing Partner said: "I am delighted that six of our lawyers have been recognised in their fields of practice. The client feedback and our overall Legal 500 rankings are testament to both the technical expertise and the excellent work consistently provided to clients across our practice areas. It also demonstrates a growing recognition of Viberts capabilities and commitment to client service throughout the firm."

