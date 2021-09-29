In this latest edition of our 'Need To Know' employment and HR newsletter, we look at the the update to the self isolation rules, written warnings and the fairness in dismissals, and much more.
We also have included our usual HR Bullets - which cover other significant employment law updates from the past month.
Below are some of our key articles:
HR Bullets
- When disability means that a teacher is no longer able to teach, it is not a reasonable adjustment to protect pay permanently (Aleem v E-Act Academy)
- A tribunal was right to conclude that a claimant was not disabled and the employer did not have knowledge of disability (Seccombe v Reed)
- In certain circumstances, a dismissal can still be considered fair even if the employer has refused to hear an appeal (Moore v Phoenix Product Development Limited)
- An employee who was made redundant by her employer during the pandemic was unfairly dismissed because her employer failed to consider furlough (Mhindurwa v Lovingangels Care Limited)
- Where an employer requires an employee to undertake induction training as a condition of being assigned to a substantive job post, time spent doing that training will likely attract the national minimum wage (Opalkova v Acquire Care)
- An employee was entitled to the level of income protection payments, as set out by his previous employer in an offer letter and summary of benefits, prior to a TUPE transfer (Amdocs Systems Group Ltd v Langton)
- An employee was not unfairly dismissed because his employer chose to make him redundant rather than furloughing him for longer (Handley v Tatenhill Aviation)
- The end date for the temporary adjusted right to work checks has been delayed until 5 April 2022 (Guidance, Coronavirus (COVID-19): right to work checks)
