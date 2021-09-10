ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

If you can't measure it, how can you improve it?

If you want to increase the diversity of your workforce, you first need to know if you are allowed by law to ask your employees diversity questions. In some countries you can, but in others you can't. In this episode we ask Ben Favaro, data privacy specialist from our UK law firm, Lewis Silkin, about the results of our international survey into diversity and inclusion monitoring and what it all means for employers.

If you would like to contact Benjamin Favaro, click here for her details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found here.

See the results of our D&I Monitoring survey here.

Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal alliance in employment law – iuslaboris.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.