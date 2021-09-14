ARTICLE

The temporary Covid-19 adjusted right to work check measures will now end on 5 April 2022, and not on 31 August as previously announced by the Home Office.

Right to work checks can currently be carried out over video calls, and job applicants and existing workers can send scanned documents or a photo of their documents to employers via email or a mobile app, rather than sending the originals.

Employer will maintain a statutory defence against a civil penalty if the right to work check undertaken was carried out in the prescribed manner or as set out in the Covid-19 adjusted checks guidance. No further retrospective checks on employees who had a Covid-19 adjusted check will be required.

