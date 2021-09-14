UK:
Adjusted Right To Work Check Measures Now Extended To 5 April 2022
14 September 2021
Trowers & Hamlins
The temporary Covid-19 adjusted right to work check measures
will now end on 5 April 2022, and not on 31 August as previously
announced by the Home Office.
Right to work checks can currently be carried out over video
calls, and job applicants and existing workers can send scanned
documents or a photo of their documents to employers via email or a
mobile app, rather than sending the originals.
Employer will maintain a statutory defence against a civil
penalty if the right to work check undertaken was carried out in
the prescribed manner or as set out in the Covid-19 adjusted checks
guidance. No further retrospective checks on employees who had a
Covid-19 adjusted check will be required.
