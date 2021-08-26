The UK ICO's call for views is to help shape its new data protection and employment practices guidance and products, to help employers and staff comply with current data protection legislation when personal data is used. The existing ICO Employment Practices Code has not been updated since the GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 became law.

The topics that will be covered in the new guidance include recruitment and selection, employment records, monitoring workers and information about workers' health. In updating this guidance, the ICO aims to reflect how working life has changed over the last few years and is seeking input from relevant stakeholders, including employers, employees and those representing the interests of staff.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

For those who wish to participate in the ICO survey, the closing date is 21 October 2021.

