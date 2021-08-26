While some employers will be expecting employees to be back in the office full-time once the UK's pandemic restrictions have lifted, many will look to adopt a hybrid working model, where employees' time is split between home and the office.
Earlier this month, the Employment Appeal Tribunal concluded, in the high-profile case of Forstater v CGD Europe & Ors, that gender-critical views, namely that sex is immutable is a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act 2010.
With all Covid restrictions being eased in the UK since 19 July 2021 and the government's advice no longer to work from home if you can, the Times has reported that employees are taking legal action against businesses.