ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to "15 minutes...", our short videos that tell you everything you need to know about current hot topics in HR and employment law. In this video the spotlight is on hybrid working.

Employment partner Blair Adams discusses some of the key legal issues for employers when putting in place hybrid working arrangements.

self

Originally Published 24 June 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.