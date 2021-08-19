UK:
Private Member's Bill That Seeks To Reform The Law On Flexible Working
19 August 2021
Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP
A private member's bill that seeks to reform the law on
flexible working was introduced into Parliament in June. Put
forward by Tulip Siddiq, shadow education minister, the Bill has
cross-party support and seeks to give employees the right to
flexible working from the first day of their employment, unless
exceptional circumstances exist.
Amanda Steadman discusses the
potential implications of the Bill with HR
Magazine: https://www.hrmagazine.co.uk/content/features/what-s-holding-back-a-flexible-working-bill-for-employees
