A private member's bill that seeks to reform the law on flexible working was introduced into Parliament in June. Put forward by Tulip Siddiq, shadow education minister, the Bill has cross-party support and seeks to give employees the right to flexible working from the first day of their employment, unless exceptional circumstances exist.

Amanda Steadman discusses the potential implications of the Bill with HR Magazine: https://www.hrmagazine.co.uk/content/features/what-s-holding-back-a-flexible-working-bill-for-employees

