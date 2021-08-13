In episode 12 of the Shoospeak HR Podcast, Shoosmiths colleagues Andy Graham, Amy Anderson and Amy Leech debate whether 'high IQ' should be protected from discrimination.

This episode covers:

The problems with defining high IQ

The problems with showing less favourable treatment of someone with high IQ

What existing recourse employees may already have if they are treated less favourably because of their IQ

Listen to the podcast below and send us your feedback to shoospeakhr@shoosmiths.co.uk.

