In this episode of a podcast miniseries in partnership with NOTICED, Justin Tarka and Rebecca Emery discuss the recent push for ethnicity pay reporting in the United Kingdom. The speakers compare ethnicity pay reporting with gender pay gap reporting. The speakers also address the challenges of implementing ethnicity pay reporting and discuss the current status of government action on mandating ethnicity pay reporting.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

