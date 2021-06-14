The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of life beyond recognition and perhaps none so much as our working lives. The sudden and dramatic impact of three national lockdowns has accelerated changes to our ways of working that had been evolving slowly over many years.

It will be the businesses that embrace the new opportunities of this changed landscape that will likely recover most swiftly from the pandemic and be better placed for future growth. Now is not the time to return to old ways of working but to "build back better", creating working models and spaces ready to meet the needs of the post-pandemic world.

Our toolkit is designed to assist businesses in preparing for new ways of working and covers the following key action points for businesses:

Strategic operations

People management

Culture and engagement

Tax and remuneration

Premises and facilities management

ESG and sustainability

Data protection and security

Commercial contracts

Immigration

DOWNLOAD TOOLKIT HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.