ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With the work from home guidelines due to be lifted in the next couple of weeks, reports suggest that demand for city centre office space is starting to rise as many employers prepare for a return to the workplace.

While this time last year reports suggested that Covid could pave the way for a future of remote or hybrid working, many businesses have now announced their plans to return to the office and the Centre for Cities think tank is predicting that a five-day office week could become the norm again within two years.

This is likely to be unwelcome news for many who have grown to enjoy the flexibility that remote working brings. With Apple employees having reportedly already launched a campaign to resist Tim Cook's plans for staff to return to the office, this looks set to be a tricky area for HR professionals to navigate over the coming months.

Those contemplating a return to pre-Covid office arrangements would therefore be wise to carefully consider how this will be received by staff and how the process can best be managed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.