Gareth Brahams will be speaking at the annual conference of the Employment Lawyers Association on 14 June 2021 on the subject of protecting confidentiality and the right to a public hearing. He will speak alongside James Laddie QC. This follows Gareth and James's recent win in the case of Millett v Queensgate Investments which established that interim relief hearings must be held in public. You can book a place by following this link: https://www.elaweb.org.uk/training-and-events/1203.

You can also read more about the case in a recent article by Gareth Brahams and Clare Taylor published by ELA Briefing: https://www.elaweb.org.uk/resources/ela-briefing/eat-applications-interim-relief-should-be-heard-public

