As BT Coaching launches its new workshop series: Think Individual, Teams and Culture – Helen Goss, Partner and Head of BT Coaching asks "Why use a coaching approach?" as we begin our lift from lockdown.

As an employment lawyer, Partner, mediator and coach I see employee relations issues from a variety of different perspectives. For me, a focus on coaching and adopting a culture of coaching across your business, particularly at this time, can help your people, leaders and business emerge from the uncertainty more confident and adaptable able to meet the challenges ahead. Through our workshop sessions, we will explore how coaching can support this approach and more importantly, why?

What are the challenges?

As we plan our emergence from lockdown, there is much uncertainty about where employees will work and how they will interact. For example, it would be helpful to have more clarity about matters as diverse as your future office space requirements, the timing of future rush hours, We have seen a lot of discussion around our employees and the return to the workplace but we also want to focus on what our clients' focus and requirements are going forward and how we ensure we meet and exceed those.

Is there a tension between the needs of our employees and those of our clients?

The truth is that we are about to explore the unknown.

Why use a coaching approach?

Adopting a coaching approach, an approach that is familiar with addressing uncertainty, allows the time and space to think and to develop a deeper understanding of the challenges we face.

A coaching approach can quickly consolidate your thinking, reveal new ideas, create more suitable organisational outcomes, and allow you to be better prepared for dealing with the unexpected.

A coaching approach also reduces the potentially damaging impact of false assumptions, helps you identify what else you might need, and creates new perspectives.

Ultimately, using a coaching approach – be it individual, team or business culture - to explore the unknown, offers you competitive advantage in meeting your future challenges and bring everyone with you.

Time and Space to explore: Workshop Sessions

We know that everyone is in "heads down" mode, focusing on the here and now. We want to give you the time and space to explore and discuss the challenges over the last year and look forward to the next 6 months. Working in small virtual groups, our three facilitator-led workshop sessions are aimed at those in HR, leadership and development to share ideas, experiences, challenges and opportunities for our own workplaces learning from real life experiences. With space to discuss and time to collaborate, the sessions will focus on 3 key return to work issues, with the overarching theme of coaching and leadership development at their core.



Our first session on Tuesday 15 June 2021 at 09.30 will discuss the concept of the "employee experience" and asks: Does an employee-led approach to working practices positively or negatively impact upon the "client experience"? Are the employee and client experiences mutually exclusive? Is one more important than another? How can individual coaching play a role in successfully transitioning back to work?

