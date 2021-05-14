The Government has announced that the temporary changes made to right to work checks as a result of Covid-19 will come to an end on 20 June 2021.

Since 30 March 2020, employers have been able to carry out right to work checks via video call. However, from 21 June 2021 employers must return to checking original documents or checking the applicant's right to work online.

The Government has confirmed that retrospective checks will not be required so applicants whose right to work was confirmed under the temporary Covid measures will not need to be re-checked.

