HMRC Publishes Pension Schemes Newsletter 160

The latest pension schemes newsletter was published on May 30, 2024, and includes a link to a new online tool for savers to check whether they can apply for a transitional tax-free amount certificate, where they used some of their lifetime allowance before April 6, 2024.

Some members may opt for one of the new certificates where they crystallised benefits at a time when the lifetime allowance was lower than £1,073,100. The newsletter also notes that the certificate must meet certain statutory requirements and should not be issued or dated before April 6, 2024.

The newsletter also sets out further reporting reminders for administrators, as well as seeking participants in the development of HMRC's lifetime allowance protection look-up service when it moves to the new Managing pension schemes service in 2025. HMRC plans to extend the service so that it covers lifetime allowance enhancements as well as protections.

