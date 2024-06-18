ARTICLE
18 June 2024

Changes To Pension Protection Fund Valuation Assumptions For Smaller Schemes

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore
The PPF's response to its consultation on actuarial assumptions for section 143 and 152 valuations, effective May 31, 2024, addresses potential overfunding issues in smaller schemes with liabilities under £50 million, impacting PPF entry and buy-out quotations.
UK Employment and HR
Photo of Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The PPF has published its response to its recent consultation on changes to the actuarial assumptions for section 143 and section 152 valuations.

These valuations relate to smaller schemes with less than £50 million in liabilities. On the previous assumptions, such schemes could have been overfunded and therefore ineligible for PPF entry. They could still, however, have been unable to obtain an affordable buy-out quotation for PPF levels of compensation.

The proposed changes came into effect on May 31, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More