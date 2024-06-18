Pensions Ombudsman Sets Out Changes To Its Operating Method

The Pensions Ombudsman has published a review of its operating model and explains how it plans to reduce the level of case backlog over the next three years, with improvements being seen in 12-18 months.

The review aims to improve efficiency from the way complaints are submitted to the way decisions are made and communicated. The goal is to provide earlier resolution of complaints, with fewer handovers between internal teams.

The areas to be prioritised are:

Resolution Team changes – the conditions for the Resolution Team being able to investigate a complaint will be tightened and will require complainants to demonstrate that they have exhausted the respondent's formal complaints process (such as an occupational pension scheme's IDRP).

Expedited Determinations – the use of short-form decisions and Determinations for appropriate cases at all stages of the Ombudsman's processes will be extended. This will bring forward decision-making and reduce the number of case transfers between different teams.

Thresholds for accepting complaints – the Ombudsman will explore whether there are certain categories of complaints that are more appropriately dealt with by other organisations and whether a de minimis threshold should be applied in some circumstances.

