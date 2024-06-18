ARTICLE
18 June 2024

Pensions Ombudsman Sets Out Changes To Its Operating Method

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore
The Pensions Ombudsman plans to reduce its case backlog within three years, with improvements in 12-18 months. Key changes include tighter Resolution Team conditions, expedited determinations, and refining thresholds for accepting complaints to enhance efficiency and decision-making.
UK Employment and HR
Photo of Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Pensions Ombudsman has published a review of its operating model and explains how it plans to reduce the level of case backlog over the next three years, with improvements being seen in 12-18 months.

The review aims to improve efficiency from the way complaints are submitted to the way decisions are made and communicated. The goal is to provide earlier resolution of complaints, with fewer handovers between internal teams.

The areas to be prioritised are:

  • Resolution Team changes – the conditions for the Resolution Team being able to investigate a complaint will be tightened and will require complainants to demonstrate that they have exhausted the respondent's formal complaints process (such as an occupational pension scheme's IDRP).
  • Expedited Determinations – the use of short-form decisions and Determinations for appropriate cases at all stages of the Ombudsman's processes will be extended. This will bring forward decision-making and reduce the number of case transfers between different teams.
  • Thresholds for accepting complaints – the Ombudsman will explore whether there are certain categories of complaints that are more appropriately dealt with by other organisations and whether a de minimis threshold should be applied in some circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More