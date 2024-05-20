Digital Pensions - Delivering A Data-Driven Transformation (Video)

Pensions dashboards promises to be the catalyst for a data-driven transformation of the pension savings industry. Following in the path of Open Banking, Digital Pensions promises to deliver step changes in member engagement, communications and industry innovation. As well as positive developments, Digital Pensions could present new risks on data and cyber security and pension scams.

Listen to our panel help you stay at the cutting edge of pensions technology developments and prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Chair and speakers

Elizabeth Gane, Partner at Gowling WLG

Ian Chapman-Curry, PSL Legal Director at Gowling WLG

Claire Thomson, Digital Product Owner at Scottish Widows

David Conner, Experience Design Lead Scottish Widows

self

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.