Digital Pensions - Delivering A Data-Driven Transformation (Video)

Pensions dashboards promises to be the catalyst for a data-driven transformation of the pension savings industry. Following in the path of Open Banking, Digital Pensions promises to deliver step changes in member engagement, communications and industry innovation. As well as positive developments, Digital Pensions could present new risks on data and cyber security and pension scams.
Listen to our panel help you stay at the cutting edge of pensions technology developments and prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead.
Chair and speakers
Elizabeth Gane, Partner at Gowling WLG
Ian Chapman-Curry, PSL Legal Director at Gowling WLG
Claire Thomson, Digital Product Owner at Scottish Widows
David Conner, Experience Design Lead Scottish Widows
