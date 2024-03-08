The State Pension Age (Compensation) Bill has been introduced in the House of Commons by Alan Brown, MP, as a Private Members' Bill.

The Bill requires the Secretary of State to publish proposals for a compensation scheme for women born between April 6, 1950, and April 5, 1960, who were affected by increases in the State Pension Age. Compensation of up to £10,000 per person is proposed.

The Bill has been listed for Second Reading on April 19, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.