Private Members' Bill Proposes Compensation For Women Affected By Increase In State Pension Age
08 March 2024
The State Pension Age (Compensation) Bill has been
introduced in the House of Commons by Alan Brown, MP, as a Private
Members' Bill.
The Bill requires the Secretary of State to publish proposals
for a compensation scheme for women born between April 6, 1950, and
April 5, 1960, who were affected by increases in the State Pension
Age. Compensation of up to £10,000 per person is
proposed.
The Bill has been listed for Second Reading on April 19,
2024.
