Welcome to our February employment law updates covering issues such as: the EHRC's guidance on menopause in the workplace under the Equality Act, the National Minimum Wage sees latest amendments, over 500 companies are named and shamed for wage non-compliance. Discussions around 'fire and rehire' practices intensify, and updates on Skilled Worker and Family Immigration are announced, including changes limiting careworkers' dependents and ending the Ukraine Family Scheme. Stay informed as we navigate these key developments.

Equality Act: EHRC issues menopause in the workplace guidance for employers

Pay: National Minimum Wage (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2024

Pay: 500+ companies named and shamed for not paying National Minimum Wage

Fire and Rehire: DBT publishes response to consultation on code of practice on dismissal and re-engagement

Immigration: Dates announced on Skilled Worker and Family Immigration

Immigration: Statement of Changes HC 556 stops careworkers from bringing dependants and ends Ukraine Family Scheme

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has issued new guidance on menopause in the workplace, setting out employer's legal obligations under the Equality Act 2010. The new guidance aims to clarify these obligations and provide practical tips for employers on making reasonable adjustments and fostering positive conversations about the menopause. If menopause symptoms have a long term and substantial impact on a woman's ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities, they may be considered a disability. Under the Equality Act 2010, an employer will be under a legal obligation to make reasonable adjustments and to not discriminate against the worker. Additionally, workers experiencing menopause symptoms may be protected from less favourable treatment related to their symptoms on the grounds of age and sex.

The draft National Minimum Wage (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2024, which are due to come into force on 1 April 2024:

abolish the rate of the national minimum wage for workers who are aged 21 or over (but are not yet aged 23 years) so that workers aged 21 or over will now qualify for the national living wage, rather than a lower national minimum wage rate;

increase the rate of the national living wage for workers who are aged 21 or over from £10.42 to £11.44 per hour;

increase the rate of the national minimum wage for workers who are aged 18 or over (but not yet aged 21) from £7.49 to £8.60 per hour;

increase the rate of the national minimum wage for workers who are under the age of 18 from £5.28 to £6.40 per hour;

increase the apprenticeship rate for workers within SI 2015/621, reg 5(1)(a), (b), from £5.28 to £6.40 per hour;

increase the accommodation offset amount which is applicable where any employer provides a worker with living accommodation from £9.10 to £9.99 for each day that accommodation is provided.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has named more than 500 companies for not paying national minimum wage to over 172,000 employees. Defaulting employers have been ordered to repay these workers almost £16m to backfill these breaches. This is the 20th list to be published by the government since the introduction of the naming scheme in 2013 under which it publicly 'names and shames' employers who fail to pay the minimum wage. The 'naming and shaming' scheme was paused from July 2018 until it recommenced in February 2020 in a revised form.

Employers named include major high street brands, including Estee Lauder, Easyjet, Greggs, Wickes and River Island. One employer, Staffline Recruitment Ltd, failed to pay £5,125,270.93 to 36,767 workers.

The businesses named have since paid back what they owe to their staff and have also faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment. The investigations by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015 and 2023.

The Department for Business and Trade has published a response to the consultation on a draft statutory code of practice on dismissal and re-engagement. The consultation lasted from 24 January 2023 to 18 April 2023 and considered the action to be taken by employers when considering whether to dismiss and re-engage employees. As a result of the consultation, the government has made a number of changes to the draft code.

Changes to the code include:

a change to the sequencing of the code to ensure the sections on information sharing and consultation appear earlier;

the separate lists of information for employers to share located at paragraphs 25 and 33 have been combined;

the requirement for employers to conduct a full re-assessment of plans after information sharing and consultation;

changing the obligation to phase in changes to 'best practice';

a reduction in the length of the code and amendments to make it clearer and less technical;

a greater requirement on employers contacting ACAS prior to dismissal and re-engagement.

The full response can be found here.

The explanatory memorandum can be found here.

The Minister of State for Legal Migration and the Border, Tom Pursglove MP, has made a Statement to the House of Commons giving more details of the timeline for various aspects of the five-point legal migration plan relating to the Skilled Worker and family migration routes. In terms of new announcements, he confirmed that there will be two sets of Statements of Changes in Immigration Rules, issued on 19 February 2024 and 14 March 2024, and the dates that the changes will come into force for these purposes.

The 19th February 2024 Immigration Rules will come into force on 11 March 2024 and will:

remove the right for care workers and senior care workers to bring dependants

ensure that care providers in England will only be able to sponsor migrant workers if they are undertaking activities regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC)

The 14 March 2024 Immigration Rules will:

raise the Skilled Worker general salary threshold from £26,000 to £38,000 (with some exceptions) from 4 April 2024, and remove the 20% going rate discount for occupations on the Shortage Occupation List (being renamed the Immigration Salary List), as well as temporarily add any occupations as recommended by the Migration Advisory Committee to the new Immigration Salary List

raise the minimum income threshold from 11 April 2024 from £18,600 to £29,000 (in due course it will be raised to £34,300 and then £38,700).

The Home Office has issued a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules HC 556, along with an Explanatory Memorandum (EM). The Statement makes anticipated changes as regards the dependants of careworkers and senior careworkers in the Skilled Worker/Health and Care visa route, and also makes a number of surprise and immediate changes to the Ukraine Schemes, including ending the Ukraine Family Scheme from 3pm on the 19th February 2024.

Skilled Worker/Health and care visa route

The Statement implements the first part of the Home Secretary's 'Five-point plan for Legal Migration', which seeks to reduce net migration, and removes the possibility for dependent partners and children to apply in the Skilled Worker/Health and Care visa route where the main applicant is applying in, or has leave in either Standard Occupational Code (SOC) codes 6145 (Care worker) or 6148 (Senior care worker). The change will not apply for dependants where the main applicant already has leave in Skilled Worker in either SOC code, or applied for entry clearance or leave in the route on or before 11 March 2024 (and also will not apply where such a main applicant subsequently applies to extend or change employer in either SOC code, or applies for settlement). It will also not apply for children born in the UK.

In addition, sponsors of persons initially applying in either SOC code on or after 11 March 2024 will be required to have Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration and to be currently carrying out a regulated activity. Similar transitional provisions apply as above for further applications by persons who were granted leave under the Rules on or before 10 March 2024 as regards working for a sponsor which does not meet the new requirements.

These changes are effected via amendments to Appendix Skilled Worker, Appendix Skilled Occupations and Appendix Shortage Occupation List of the Immigration Rules. They come into force for applications submitted on and after 11 March 2024. The EM states that the changes are being made 'in response to high levels of non-compliance and worker exploitation and abuse, as well as unsustainable levels of demand'. It goes on to say that 'in the year ending September 2023, 83,072 visas were granted for care workers and a further 18,244 visas for senior care workers, comprising 30% of all work visas granted. In addition, there were 250,297 visas granted for work-related dependants, 69% of which were for Health and Care Worker dependants.'

Ukraine Schemes

Closure of the Ukraine Family Scheme

The Statement announces the closure of the Ukraine Family Scheme from 3pm on 19 February 2024. The Ukraine Family Scheme allowed British nationals and those with a qualifying immigration status to sponsor family members. This included immediate and extended family members, as well as the immediate family members of extended family members (e.g. a British national could sponsor a cousin and their children).

Going forwards many people who could have applied under the Ukraine Family Scheme will have to apply under the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme instead. This requires an offer of six months accommodation, assessed as suitable by the local authority.

Persons impacted by this change may need advice on alternative immigration options, such as making a human rights claim to join family in the UK.

Reduction in period of leave to 18 months

Ukraine Scheme visa-holders have been receiving three years leave. From 3pm on 19 February 2024 a positive grant of leave will only result in 18 months leave to remain, rather than three years leave. This affects persons who applied before the change in the law and have not yet received a decision on their case.

A limited exception is for unaccompanied minors, who will still receive three years leave, so long as they made their initial hosting application before 3pm on 19 February 2024, even if the local authority check takes place later. Unaccompanied minors who apply after that date will still only receive 18 months leave.

Extension scheme to close on 16 May 2024 except for some children born in the UK

The Ukraine Extension Scheme allows Ukrainians with a time-limited visa in the UK to switch into the Ukraine Scheme, recognising that Ukrainians cannot be expected to return to Ukraine. The deadline to apply has been changed, but it appears that there are currently no plans to increase the 16 May 2024 deadline for the Scheme. This will mean that Ukrainians on other visas, including visit, student, seasonal worker and family visas, will no longer be able to switch into the Ukraine Extension Scheme from that date.

The Statement creates an exception to the closure of the Ukraine Extension Scheme for children born in the UK to a parent who has leave under the Ukraine Scheme. This will come into force on 11 March 2024. The children will receive leave in line with their parent (or if both parents are here, in line with whichever parent's leave expires last). Such children have been using this scheme informally already, but it is helpful to see a provision in the Rules. Unfortunately, the new provision is silent on what children born outside the UK to a parent with a Ukraine Scheme visa should do.

Additional grounds for refusal

Part 9 of the Immigration Rules sets out general grounds for refusal of immigration applications on character grounds. Only some of those criteria have so far applies to Ukraine Scheme applications and mainly those focused on criminality. The Statement provides that from 3pm on 19 February 2024 additional grounds for refusal will apply, including previous breaches of immigration laws, failures to provide information when required and other general grounds for refusing entry clearance or cancelling permission on arrival. Anecdotally, there have been some cases of arrivals from Ukraine who do not have the right documentation and so this may be a response to that. This does however indicate a tightening up of visa controls for Ukrainians.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.