As employers will be aware, the lifetime allowance (LTA) will be abolished from 6 April 2024. The LTA is the maximum amount of tax-relieved savings that an individual can build up in registered pension schemes over their lifetime. The abolition of the LTA raises a number of areas for consideration by employers, one of which is lump sum death in service benefits.

Currently, lump sum death in service benefits paid in respect of members of registered pension schemes are typically tax-free. The main exception is where the benefit exceeds the member's available LTA. In that case, the excess is subject to the LTA charge (55% until 5 April 2023 and the recipient's marginal tax rate since then).

In light of this, many employers have put in place arrangements for high-earning employees known as "excepted group life assurance arrangements". These arrangements are trust-based and provide for a lump sum to be payable in the event of the member's death in service. The benefits are backed by a life insurance policy held by the trustees. Benefits paid from these arrangements typically do not form part of the member's estate for inheritance tax purposes and they are not subject to income tax. In addition, excepted group life assurance arrangements are not registered pension schemes and benefits paid from them are not therefore tested against the LTA.

Do employers still need excepted group life assurance arrangements?

With the abolition of the LTA, employers who have put in place excepted group life assurance arrangements may be considering whether such arrangements should be retained. Although lump sum death in service benefits paid in respect of members of registered pension schemes will no longer be tested against the LTA, they will typically be tested against a new allowance that is being introduced from 6 April 2024 – the member's lump sum and death benefit allowance (LSDBA). This will be £1,073,100 (i.e. equivalent to the current LTA), unless the member has some form of LTA protection which will give them a higher LSDBA. If the death benefit exceeds the member's available LSDBA, the excess will be taxed at the recipient's marginal tax rate.

While the tax charge that will apply where death in service benefits exceed the LSDBA is lower than that the previous LTA charge of 55%, it could still be significant – potentially up to 45%, depending on the recipient's personal tax position. The rationale for employers having excepted group life assurance arrangements in place therefore continues to be relevant.

Originally published by 14 February, 2024

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.