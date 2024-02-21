UK:
PPF Publishes Levy Ceiling Order 2024
21 February 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On January 30, 2024, the PPF published its annual levy ceiling
Order, which will apply from April 6, 2024.
The PPF has confirmed that it intends to collect an estimated
£100m from eligible DB schemes for the 2024/25 financial
year. This represents an 8.2 per cent increase over the previous
year, due mainly to the growth in average weekly earnings in the
year to July 2023. The levy funds the compensation the PPF provides
to members of schemes with insolvent employers.
