On January 30, 2024, the PPF published its annual levy ceiling Order, which will apply from April 6, 2024.

The PPF has confirmed that it intends to collect an estimated £100m from eligible DB schemes for the 2024/25 financial year. This represents an 8.2 per cent increase over the previous year, due mainly to the growth in average weekly earnings in the year to July 2023. The levy funds the compensation the PPF provides to members of schemes with insolvent employers.

