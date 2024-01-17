On January 10, 2024, the Pensions Regulator published its long-awaited General Code of Practice, which has been laid before Parliament. The new Code is expected to come into force on March 27, 2024. TPR also published its final response to the 2021 consultation, which identifies the principal changes made to the final version of the Code. The Code is the culmination of multiple years of work from the Regulator with the aim of creating one clear set of expectations on how occupational pension schemes should be governed and administered. See our previous detailed briefings on the main requirements of the new code (the majority of which have survived the final consultation) and look out for future communications on the finalised details.

UK Pensions Briefing: Turning up the heat on compliance: the Pensions Regulator's "super" Code

UK Pensions Briefing: Own risk assessments: the Pensions Regulator's "super" Code part 2

UK Pensions Briefing - Scheme policies and what to put in them: the Pensions Regulator's "super" Code part 3

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.