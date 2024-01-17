On December 21, 2023, the Pensions Ombudsman published its Corporate Plan for the next three years. Its strategic goals include to:

Reduce waiting times to a sustainable level whilst maintaining a high-quality service.

Increase the proportion of valid complaints that reach the Ombudsman. Working with key strategic partners, the aim is to raise awareness of the service and improve signposting.

Enable complaints to be resolved at an earlier stage, supporting legislative change where necessary.

Liaise with DWP to explore longer-term funding arrangements.

Continue the work of the Pensions Dishonesty Unit which was established in 2021 to investigate serious breaches of trust, misappropriation of pension funds and fraudulent trustee behaviour. The Unit will be funded for a further two years 2024-25.

