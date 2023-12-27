European Union:
Regulations Made Restating Effects Of Retained EU Law Pensions Judgments
27 December 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
We have reported previously that the effects of retained EU law
set out in various ECJ court judgments would need to be restated in
regulations if they were not to "sunset" at the end of
2023 under the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act
2023.
Two sets of regulations have now been made which restate four
pensions-related judgments.
- The Pensions Act 2004 and the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment)
(Equal Treatment by Occupational Pension Schemes) Regulations 2023
reflect the rulings in Walker v Innospec Ltd
[2017] on same-sex survivor pensions and Allonby v Accrington
and Rossendale College on the use of notional comparators
where scheme GMP provisions are discriminatory.
- The Pensions Act 2004 (Amendment) (Pension Protection Fund
Compensation) Regulations 2023 reflect the judgments in
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions v Hughes [2021]
and Hampshire v Board of the Pension Protection Fund by
amending PPF compensation provisions.
Both sets of regulations come into effect "immediately
before the end of 2023".
