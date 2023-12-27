On November 20, 2023, the Work and Pensions Committee published the Government's response to its report on DB pension schemes with liability driven investments (LDI) following its June 2023 report.

The response confirms that, despite concerns expressed by the Committee the new DB funding and investment regulations will be laid before Parliament in "due course".

The response acknowledges the impact of the events of September 2022 on DB schemes and confirms that the Regulator will be monitoring adherence to its guidance in respect of leveraged LDI and capital buffers. However, the Government stated that there is no direct means for the Regulator to restrict LDI use, as scheme investment strategies are ultimately a decision for trustees and sponsors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.