Government Responds To WPC Inquiry On Use Of LDI In DB Schemes
27 December 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On November 20, 2023, the Work and Pensions Committee published
the Government's response to its report on DB
pension schemes with liability driven investments (LDI) following
its June 2023 report.
The response confirms that, despite concerns expressed by the
Committee the new DB funding and investment regulations will be
laid before Parliament in "due course".
The response acknowledges the impact of the events of September
2022 on DB schemes and confirms that the Regulator will be
monitoring adherence to its guidance in respect of leveraged LDI
and capital buffers. However, the Government stated that there is
no direct means for the Regulator to restrict LDI use, as scheme
investment strategies are ultimately a decision for trustees and
sponsors.
