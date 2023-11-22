UK:
Embracing Flexible Working Post-Covid
22 November 2023
IR Global
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Digital Partner, Paul Beare of Paul Beare
Ltd recently discussed the untold disruption caused to
workplaces during the pandemic in his latest article,
'Embracing flexible working post-Covid', published on the
Benefits Expert.
Within the article, Paul explores how things have changed two
years on from the COVID-19 outbreak and how flexible working is now
seen as the norm for many job roles.
Chapters within the article include –
- Embracing Flex
- Meeting business needs through flex
- How to keep control as an employer
- Workflow
- Availability and predictability
- Segmentation
Read the article in full here.
Paul Beare: Embracing flexible working post-Covid
- Benefits Expert (benefits-expert.com)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
No Such Thing As A Free Lunch…?
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
A large US Bank with operations in the UK (Bank) recently won a widely discussed case in the UK's Employment Tribunal after a senior analyst (Employee) sued the Bank...
A Guide To Employing Domestic Staff
Forsters
The maze of UK law requirements for new employers (including those employing domestic staff such as housekeepers, nannies and gardeners) can feel daunting to navigate.
Employment Law Briefing – October 2023
Gunnercooke
At the moment there is no statutory right to request a more predictable working pattern. However, the Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023, which has just received Royal Assent...
£620,000 Compensation For Scaffolding Fall
Higgs LLP
Dave* suffered significant injuries to his right leg after falling off scaffolding whilst at work on a building site. He broke his thigh bone, kneecap, shin bone and foot.