European Union:
How Employers Can Optimise Employee Benefits (Video)
James Spencer outlines some practical steps employers can take
to optimise their employee benefits suite and be fit for the
future.
How employers can optimise employee benefits
James Spencer outlines some practical steps employers can take
to optimise their employee benefits suite and be fit for the
future.
With so much change in ways of working over the last few years
and as competition for talent remains the number one key issue, as
identified by UK employers in the WTW benefits trends survey 2023,
how can employers create a benefits package that works for their
employees?
In this video James Spencer, Senior Director, Health &
Benefits Europe, WTW, explains why the solution isn't about
adding more and more benefits to their employee benefits suite but
about really listening and understanding the needs of their
employees to optimise and create a solution which is forward
looking and future ready.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
