How employers can optimise employee benefits

James Spencer outlines some practical steps employers can take to optimise their employee benefits suite and be fit for the future.

With so much change in ways of working over the last few years and as competition for talent remains the number one key issue, as identified by UK employers in the WTW benefits trends survey 2023, how can employers create a benefits package that works for their employees?

In this video James Spencer, Senior Director, Health & Benefits Europe, WTW, explains why the solution isn't about adding more and more benefits to their employee benefits suite but about really listening and understanding the needs of their employees to optimise and create a solution which is forward looking and future ready.

