European Union:
The Evolving Role Of Insurers In Employee Benefits (Video)
The evolving role of insurers in employee benefits
Dr. Suba M, Medical Director from Aviva discusses the evolving
role of insurers when looking at creating employee benefits of the
future.
Traditionally healthcare has been provided in a hospital setting
and an insurers role has been to pay the bill for an employee. As
we all live longer, medical needs change and evolve so too does the
role of the insurers. They have a role to play in looking at the
wider health and wellbeing ecosystem of the future and focus on
prevention.
In this video Dr. Suba M, Medical Director from Aviva talks to
James Spencer, Senior Director, Health and Benefits for Europe from
WTW about the evolving role of insurers when looking at creating
employee benefits of the future.
