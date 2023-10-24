Dr. Suba M, Medical Director from Aviva discusses the evolving role of insurers when looking at creating employee benefits of the future.

The evolving role of insurers in employee benefits

Traditionally healthcare has been provided in a hospital setting and an insurers role has been to pay the bill for an employee. As we all live longer, medical needs change and evolve so too does the role of the insurers. They have a role to play in looking at the wider health and wellbeing ecosystem of the future and focus on prevention.

