James Spencer and Dr. Suba M explore what progressive employers can do to increase the relevance of benefits, how to help employees take an active role in their health and examine some of the economic and commercial reasons why employers need to support better health.
How progressive employers are creating benefits ecosystems fit for the future
James Spencer and Dr. Suba M explore what progressive employers can do to increase the relevance of benefits, how to help employees take an active role in their health and examine some of the economic and commercial reasons why employers need to support better health.
Employee expectations are rising, workforce demographics are changing, and benefits provision is evolving. External pressures including rising inflation, challenges in access to healthcare and a continued competition for talent mean that employers must now optimize their benefits investment to keep pace.
In this video Dr. Suba M, Medical Director from Aviva and James Spencer, Senior Director, Health and Benefits for Europe, from WTW explore what this means for employee health, benefits and wellbeing, the future role of employers and providers in creating an optimized benefits ecosystem and provide practical actions to take to prepare for the future of health and benefits in the workplace.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.