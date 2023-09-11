UK:
Algorithmic Data In The Workplace | What Should Employers Consider? (Video)
11 September 2023
IR Global
Judd Grutman of The Torrey Firm joins host Jennifer Riggins on
an important topic within workplaces – regulations around
algorithms and workers' data.
Are you an employer, business leader, or HR professional? In
this podcast, Judd and Jennifer go into detail on the following
areas:
- Algorithms in the context of age discrimination
- Algorithmic wages
- Uber and Amazon as independent contractors
- What regulations should employers be aware of?
