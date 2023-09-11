Judd Grutman of The Torrey Firm joins host Jennifer Riggins on an important topic within workplaces – regulations around algorithms and workers' data.

Are you an employer, business leader, or HR professional? In this podcast, Judd and Jennifer go into detail on the following areas:

  • Algorithms in the context of age discrimination
  • Algorithmic wages
  • Uber and Amazon as independent contractors
  • What regulations should employers be aware of?

