The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union has confirmed that members working for the Regulator are due to strike from September 5 to September 18, 2023 after employees were offered a 3 per cent pay rise, despite civil servants in other government departments being offered a pay rise of at least 4.5 per cent. This will affect around 150 out of 1,000 staff at the Regulator, which hopes a successful resolution with PCS can be reached before strike action is taken.

