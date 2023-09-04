UK:
PCS Union Calls Strike Affecting Staff At The Regulator
04 September 2023
The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union has confirmed
that members working for the Regulator are due to strike from
September 5 to September 18, 2023 after employees were offered a 3
per cent pay rise, despite civil servants in other government
departments being offered a pay rise of at least 4.5 per cent. This
will affect around 150 out of 1,000 staff at the Regulator, which
hopes a successful resolution with PCS can be reached before strike
action is taken.
