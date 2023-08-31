This month's round up reports on the Pension Regulator's updates to its DC Code of Practice and guidance on illiquid investments.

Mark Dowsey, Janine Bennett | August 30, 2023

TPR has updated its DC Code of Practice No. 13 and accompanying guidance to help schemes comply with the new disclosure requirements on illiquid investments.

Under amending regulations and statutory guidance published earlier in 2023, trustees must state, in the Statement of Investment Principles (SIP) for their scheme's default arrangements, their policy on investing in illiquid assets from the earlier of:

The first time the 'default SIP' is revised after 1 October 2023, and

1 October 2024.

In addition, from the first scheme year ending after 1 October 2023, the annual governance (or chair's) statement must disclose the asset allocation for each of the scheme's default arrangements. The asset classes are:

i. cash

ii. bonds (corporate and Government – both UK and otherwise)

iii. shares (listed on a recognised stock exchange)

iv. shares (not listed on a recognised stock exchange)

v. infrastructure (eg public facilities, systems and networks including gas, electricity, roads, schools and hospitals)

vi. property (other than in v.)

vii. debt instruments (other than ii.)

viii. any other assets.

TPR's DC Code of Practice and accompanying guidance on investment governance and communicating and reporting have been updated to reflect the above.

WTW comment

Since the DC Code of Practice No. 13 came into force in 2016, there have been some major changes to the legislation and guidance on what must be included in a scheme's default SIP and the disclosures on investments. No doubt TPR had hoped to include these requirements in the new General Code. However, as the final version remains unpublished, TPR appears to have been forced to include an update to its existing material to remind trustees and other pension professionals about these new requirements and to give them sufficient time to prepare.



The Chancellor's Mansion House speech and the array of accompanying DWP publications also concentrated on measures to increase pension scheme investment in "productive finance". The Government must be hoping that the public disclosure of asset allocations and trustee policies relating to investment in illiquid assets will focus trustees' minds and, in turn, lead to an increase in such investments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.