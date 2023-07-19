This month's update covers the following:
- We look at recent guidelines in Indonesia which require employers, amongst others, to set up a task force to address workplace sexual violence and deal with complaints. Click here for our take on the guidelines.
- Over in Mainland China, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Supreme People's Court issued classic cases dealing with deemed employment issues between platform companies and different types of workers. Click here for details.
- In Malaysia, the Court of Appeal recently ruled that an employee who was advised to resign by their employer but subsequently engaged in a settlement negotiation and accepted the settlement terms could not claim constructive dismissal. Click here for a summary of the case.
- Our Compliance Check focusses on Singapore where the court ruled that the 72 hour monthly cap on overtime in section 38(5) of the Employment Act did not bar an employee from claiming for overtime pay beyond the cap. Check here to make sure that your company is compliant.
- Our Asia comparative article considers the obligation to provide reasonable accommodation for employees and candidates with disability across Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Mainland China and India. Click here to compare the rules.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.