A new coalition of over 20 pensions companies and organisations has been launched to help tackle pensions inequalities in the UK. The Pensions Equity Group recognises that many people are saving inadequately for retirement. Its aims include developing a means of measuring consistently such inequalities as the gender pensions gap, working with Government to achieve positive change and sharing best practice approaches.

