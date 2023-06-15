UK:
PLSA Announces Launch Of Pensions Equity Group To Help Tackle UK Pensions Inequalities
15 June 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A new coalition of over 20 pensions companies and organisations
has been launched to help tackle pensions inequalities
in the UK. The Pensions Equity Group recognises that many people
are saving inadequately for retirement. Its aims include developing
a means of measuring consistently such inequalities as the gender
pensions gap, working with Government to achieve positive change
and sharing best practice approaches.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Employment Law General Update – May 2023
Dixcart UK
This month's news provides an update on the effect of the Retained EU Law Bill and the scrapping of the sunset clause, a new smart regulation from the DBT, a report on the post-pandemic economic growth...
UK Shortage Occupation List 2023
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
When sponsoring a worker for a particular role, employers need to understand how to apply for a sponsor licence and that the worker is sponsored for a job in an eligible standard occupational classification (‘SOC')...
Employment Law Case Update – May 2023
Dixcart UK
This month's summary includes a look at the pools used for comparison in discrimination cases, considering all the options before dismissing for redundancy, taking a look at the special circumstances
Preparing For Family Friendly Workplaces
Herrington Carmichael
Several long-awaited pieces of legislation aimed at creating a more family friendly workplace received Royal Assent last week and once in force, these will extend the current period of redundancy protection for parents...
Managing Whistleblowing Reports
Norton Rose Fulbright
Dealing with whistleblowing incidents is complex, there are usually many moving parts and a regulatory backdrop to consider. They will never arise at the "right" time and they will often call for interactions...