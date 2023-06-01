The Government has announced that the "sunset" provisions in the Retained EU Law Bill are to be removed. This means that much EU-derived law will not now be automatically revoked at the end of 2023. The Bill will include a list of around 600 laws which are to be revoked at the end of the year. It appears that no pensions legislation is included, at least in this first tranche, which is good news for the stability of pensions law, for the time being at least.

However, as far as wider employment law is concerned, there are several areas in which changes are proposed. These are discussed in a blog from our employment team.

