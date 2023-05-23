Pension schemes using certain types of over-the-counter derivatives were previously warned that the temporary exemption under EMIR to centrally clear these trades, which had been extended several times since 2012, was due to end on June 19, 2023.

In our March 2023 update we reported that HM Treasury intended to extend the pension fund clearing exemption for a further period of two years to June 18, 2025. In addition, HMT announced that it would also extend the temporary intragroup exemption regime by a further three years to December 31, 2026.

The relevant extensions will come into force on June 12, 2023, under the Pension Fund Clearing Obligation Exemption and Intragroup Transaction Transitional Clearing and Risk Management Obligation Exemptions (Extension and Amendment) Regulations 2023.

