This month's update covers the following:
- changes in employment and immigration requirements in Mainland China after the management of COVID-19 was downgraded from Class A to Class B. Click here for a list of frequently asked questions for employers.
- in Singapore, the General Division of the High Court in Siemens Industry Software Inc v Inzign Pte Ltd [2023] SGHC 50 found an employer vicariously liable for its employee's copyright infringement, even though the employer had established an anti-piracy policy and communicated it to the employee (see here).
- recent changes in Japan to childcare leave entitlements and employers' obligations to encourage employees to take childcare leave (click here).
- Our Compliance Check this month reminds employers in India of their statutory obligations in investigating sexual harassment complaints.
- Our Asia comparative article continues with our series on record retention obligations and data access rights and compares the requirements across Mainland China, Indonesia and Malaysia.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.