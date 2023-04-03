We were delighted to host the London launch of the Living Wage Foundation's new Living Pension employer accreditation today and are proud to become one of the UK's first Living Pension employers.

In the latest podcast from the Herbert Smith Freehills' pensions team, Tim Smith, Professional Support Consultant, is joined by Katherine Chapman, Director of the Living Wage Foundation and Shelley Morris, Senior Project Manager for the Living Pension at the Living Wage Foundation to discuss this new initiative and to find out:

What the Living Pension is and why is it being launched?

What standards an employer's pension scheme needs to meet in order to qualify?

How the standards cater for the current cost of living crisis?

How this initiative differs from other similar initiatives aimed at helping people save more for their retirement?

What employers should do if they want to become a Living Pension employer?

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Living Pension should click here.

