Key Points

The United Kingdom will increase the minimum salary requirements for foreign nationals applying under certain sponsored immigration routes beginning 12 April 2023

Overview

On 12 April 2023, the government of the United Kingdom (UK) will increase the salary threshold requirement for foreign nationals applying under specific sponsored work routes. As a result, the general salary threshold will increase to the following:

Skilled Worker route will increase to £26,200

Senior, Specialist and Graduate Trainee routes will increase to £45,800

Scale-up Worker route will increase to £34,600

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK will increase minimum salary threshold requirements for foreign nationals applying under certain immigration routes beginning 12 April 2023.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UK's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 March 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.