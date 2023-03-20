The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched new guidance to support employers in compliance with competition law and reduce the potential for anti-competitive practices in labour markets. Containing practical pointers for businesses, it aims to improve understanding of the mandatory requirements, employers' responsibilities and the impact of getting things wrong.

In our latest Employment Essentials podcast, employment partner Jonathan Chamberlain is joined by Bernardine Adkins, head of our EU, Trade and Competition team, to discuss the new guidance and what employers and HR professionals need to be aware of.

They explore what this covers, key areas of focus - including non-poaching agreements, wage fixing agreements and information sharing between competitors - and the action that can be taken if a business is found in breach of the rules.

Listen to the podcast

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.