The government has announced that the staging timetable for connection to the pensions dashboards ecosystem will be delayed. The delay has been announced because more time is required to put the central digital architecture of the ecosystem in place. The government has said it will legislate to amend the staging timetable as soon as possible, but it has not indicated when the revised timetable might begin. However, the government will ensure that the pensions industry has adequate time and the necessary technical information to prepare for the revised connection deadlines. The government will provide a further update before the summer parliamentary recess (which starts on 20 July 2023). No other changes are being made to the requirements to which schemes will be subject under the dashboards legislation.

Originally published 2 March 2023

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2022. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.