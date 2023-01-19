What can employers do to assist workers with student loan debt? According to this PlanSponsor article, some strategies include direct-to-worker payments or an indirect option for student debt repayment benefits. McDermott Partner Jeffrey Holdvogt said a loan consolidation or refinancing option can help workers get a lower interest rate.

"There's an expectation that many individuals will begin repaying student loans again sometime soon and what should employers be thinking about in terms of student loan benefits [for workers]? There's a few different buckets of options for employers to provide student loan benefits," Holdvogt said.

