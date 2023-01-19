UK:
Employer Benefits To Assist With Student Loan Debt
19 January 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
What can employers do to assist workers with student loan debt?
According to this PlanSponsor article, some
strategies include direct-to-worker payments or an indirect option
for student debt repayment benefits. McDermott Partner Jeffrey Holdvogt said a loan consolidation or
refinancing option can help workers get a lower interest rate.
"There's an expectation that many individuals will
begin repaying student loans again sometime soon and what should
employers be thinking about in terms of student loan benefits [for
workers]? There's a few different buckets of options for
employers to provide student loan benefits," Holdvogt
said.
Access the article.
