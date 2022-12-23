On 28 November 2022, the Department of Work and Pension (DWP) published its annual rate increases for 2023/24. All of the new rates will take effect on or around the start of the tax year on 6 April 2023.
What are the new rates?
The increased rates affecting employers are as follows:
- Statutory sick pay will increase from £99.35 in 2022/23 to £109.4 in 2023/24.
- Statutory Maternity Pay, Paternity Pay, Adoption Pay, Shared Parental Pay, and Parental Bereavement Pay will also each increase from £156.66 to £172.48.
- The minimum weekly amount an employee needs to earn to qualify for these will remain at £123.
The National Living Wage (for those aged 23 and over) and the National Minimum Wage (for those of at least school leaving age) will increase according to the table below:
|Age/Position
|NMW/NLW
|-
|2022/23
|2023/24
|23 and over
|£9.50
|£10.42
|21 to 22
|£9.18
|£10.18
|18 to 20
|£6.83
|£7.49
|Under 18
|£4.81
|£5.28
|Apprentice
|£4.81
|£5.28
The Accommodation Offset will also increase from £8.70 per day (£60.90/week) to £9.10 per day (£63.70/week).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.