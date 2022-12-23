On 28 November 2022, the Department of Work and Pension (DWP) published its annual rate increases for 2023/24. All of the new rates will take effect on or around the start of the tax year on 6 April 2023. 

What are the new rates?

The increased rates affecting employers are as follows:

  • Statutory sick pay will increase from £99.35 in 2022/23 to £109.4 in 2023/24. 
  • Statutory Maternity Pay, Paternity Pay, Adoption Pay, Shared Parental Pay, and Parental Bereavement Pay will also each increase from £156.66 to £172.48.
  • The minimum weekly amount an employee needs to earn to qualify for these will remain at £123.

The National Living Wage (for those aged 23 and over) and the National Minimum Wage (for those of at least school leaving age) will increase according to the table below:

Age/Position NMW/NLW
- 2022/23 2023/24
23 and over £9.50 £10.42
21 to 22 £9.18 £10.18
18 to 20 £6.83 £7.49
Under 18 £4.81 £5.28
Apprentice £4.81 £5.28

The Accommodation Offset will also increase from £8.70 per day (£60.90/week) to £9.10 per day (£63.70/week).

