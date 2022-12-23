ARTICLE

UK: New Rates For Statutory Employment Payments In The UK

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 28 November 2022, the Department of Work and Pension (DWP) published its annual rate increases for 2023/24. All of the new rates will take effect on or around the start of the tax year on 6 April 2023.

What are the new rates?

The increased rates affecting employers are as follows:

Statutory sick pay will increase from £99.35 in 2022/23 to £109.4 in 2023/24.

Statutory Maternity Pay, Paternity Pay, Adoption Pay, Shared Parental Pay, and Parental Bereavement Pay will also each increase from £156.66 to £172.48.

The minimum weekly amount an employee needs to earn to qualify for these will remain at £123.

The National Living Wage (for those aged 23 and over) and the National Minimum Wage (for those of at least school leaving age) will increase according to the table below:

Age/Position NMW/NLW - 2022/23 2023/24 23 and over £9.50 £10.42 21 to 22 £9.18 £10.18 18 to 20 £6.83 £7.49 Under 18 £4.81 £5.28 Apprentice £4.81 £5.28

The Accommodation Offset will also increase from £8.70 per day (£60.90/week) to £9.10 per day (£63.70/week).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.