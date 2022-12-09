The Respect for Marriage Act would preserve the company benefits of same-sex couples. The legislation, which passed the US Senate on November 29, was inspired by concerns that the US Supreme Court might reconsider its landmark same-sex marriage decision.

In this SHRM article, McDermott Partner Todd Solomon noted that federal and state law no longer distinguish between same-sex or opposite-sex marriages.

"Same-sex spouses must be extended spousal benefit coverage by employers" for fully insured health plans, Solomon said.

Access the article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.