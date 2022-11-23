Key Points

The United Kingdom will increase the country's national living wage on 1 April 2023

Overview

The government of the United Kingdom will raise the country's national living wage (NLW) to £10.42 on 1 April 2023. The government will also increase the minimum wage rates for young workers between the age of 16 and 22.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UK will increase the country's NLW by 9.7 %. According to the government announcement, the NLW is on track to reach the government's target of two-thirds of current median earnings by 2024.

Originally published NOVEMBER 21, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.