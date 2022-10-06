ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK

A New Prime Minister: Employment Law Changes Ahead? Eversheds Sutherland - U.K The election of Liz Truss as Prime Minister paves the way for new policy announcements in the coming weeks, reflecting a full in-tray.

Government Sets Out New Regulations On Sick Notes Waterfront Solicitors LLP On 10 June 2022 the government set out new regulations providing that pharmacists and nurses (as well as other types of healthcare professional) will be given the power...

Government's Plans To ‘Sunset' Retained EU Law Could Have Significant Impact On Employment Law Herbert Smith Freehills The Government has laid the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill in Parliament. This could theoretically lead to significant changes in key areas of employment law discussed below...

Mini-budget Highlights For Employers Herbert Smith Freehills The Chancellor has announced the following changes of particular interest to HR and employment lawyers...

Employment Law Coffee Break | Quiet Quitting, Living Wage And Right To Work Changes Osborne Clarke Welcome to our latest Coffee Break in which we look at the latest legal and practical developments for employers.