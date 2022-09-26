ARTICLE

Next week the annual increase to minimum rates of pay is set to take effect. For those aged 23 and over this will mean at least £9.50 per hour before deductions for tax, National Insurance and pension (if applicable) are made.

The full list of changes, which come into force on 1st April 2022, are as follows:

Aged 23 or older (otherwise known as the National Living Wage) – £9.50 per hour

Aged 21 to 22 – £9.18 per hour

Aged 18-20 – £6.83 per hour

Apprentices and those aged under 18 years old – £4.81 per hour

All workers and employees are entitled to receive the minimum wage for their age, with breaches being enforced by HMRC or by the employee themselves through the Employment Tribunal. Furthermore, there is protection against dismissal for those who have raised complaints about being paid less than the relevant amount.

