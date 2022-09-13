ARTICLE

Issues affecting all schemes

Investment consultancy and fiduciary management – guidance

The Pensions Regulator has updated its guidance for trustees on their obligations in relation to:

The guidance has been updated to reflect the integration of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)'s remedies on investment consultancy and fiduciary management into pensions law. The Regulator has also added two new appendices to the fiduciary management guidance that set out how trustees can assess the performance of fiduciary managers using Global Investment Performance Standards developed specifically for pension schemes and approved by the CMA.

Action No action required, but trustees may find the updated guidance helpful when tendering for fiduciary management services and when setting objectives for their investment consultants (and when reviewing their investment consultants' performance against those objectives).

Pensions dashboards – industry guidance

The Pensions Administration Standards Association has published:

Guidance on returning pension values for pension dashboards. This includes a checklist and guidance on understanding value data requirements and scheme readiness to meet those requirements and creating an action plan.

Updated guidance on data matching conventions. The guidance has been updated to include a call to action, to detail the next steps being worked on and to provide links to other industry guidance.

Action No action required, but trustees and administrators may find the guidance helpful when preparing for compliance with the pensions dashboards requirements.

Forfeiture provisions – interpretation

The High Court has decided that:

A scheme rule providing for benefits or instalments of benefits not claimed within six years of the date of payment to be retained by the trustees for the purposes of the scheme was a forfeiture provision. It was not limited to missing beneficiaries, but applied to all unclaimed benefits once the six year period had expired.

The forfeiture of a shortfall in a lump sum has no effect on future instalments of a member's pension and does not either increase or decrease them.

A benefit or instalment has been "claimed" when the member has expressly or impliedly asserted a right or entitlement to the specific benefit or instalment or has asserted a general right or entitlement to receive all unpaid benefits or instalments.

If trustees wish to recover an overpayment by equitable recoupment, and the member disputes the amount to be recouped either in total or from each pension instalment, the trustees must obtain an order of a competent court to enforce the recoupment. The Pensions Ombudsman is not a competent court for these purposes.

Action No action required.

Issues affecting DB schemes

Indexation – alignment of RPI with CPIH

The High Court has rejected a claim by the trustees of the BT, Marks and Spencer and Ford pension schemes for judicial review of the government's decisions:

To align the Retail Prices Index (RPI) with the Consumer Prices Index including housing costs (CPIH) from 2030.

Not to pay compensation to the holders of UK index-linked gilts because of the decision to align RPI with CPIH from 2030.

Action No action required.

Refinancing – employer covenant impact

The Pensions Regulator has published a blog post looking at the risks of refinancing to the employer covenant and outlining the actions that trustees and employers should take to ensure that member benefits are protected. The Regulator's key expectation is that trustees and employers:

Understand the implications of any refinancing on the pension scheme and the employer covenant.

To the extent possible, mitigate any detriment caused

Action No action required, but employers and trustees may find the post helpful when a refinancing affecting the employer is contemplated.

Investment strategies – appropriateness

The Pensions Regulator has published a blog post about the importance of trustees continuing to ask questions about whether their scheme's investment strategy remains appropriate. The post underlines the importance of trustees:

Considering both operational and strategic investment risks.

Getting good investment advice.

Implementing effective investment risk management processes.

Action No action required, but trustees may find the post helpful when reviewing their investment strategy.

